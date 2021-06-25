To the editor: Regarding the "Name remains for Negro Brook" article published on June 18. Let me start by saying I appreciate the work that the people in the historical societies do in towns around the state and region to preserve our history and to connect people with it. This is important work and I am thankful for all their efforts to gather and conserve these stories and details for us.

But I was dismayed to hear the argument put forth that Susanna's last names, Toby and later Huzzy, were both considered not suitable because they were potentially offensive. Specious etymological arguments aside, let's be clear about this: a person's name – the name that they were given by their parents, the name that they took in marriage, the name that they took on emancipation when they were finally allowed to have a full name – can never be considered "offensive." A person's name is who they are and no one has any right ever to claim offense.

We need to remember why this brook was called Negro Brook in the first place. It wasn't a random choice. It was because a Black family lived in the area. But unlike other natural features often named after white settlers, it was called Negro to avoid having to name them. This is what white supremacy, white privilege, caste – call it what you will – does. Isabel Wilkerson gives a more recent example of this when she writes of typical newspaper reporting under Jim Crow as recently as the 1980s.

"In describing a train wreck, for instance, newspapers would report, 'Two men and two women were killed, and four Negroes.' Black men were never to be addressed as 'Mister,' and black women were never to be addressed as 'Miss' or 'Mrs.,' but rather by their first name or 'auntie' or 'gal,' regardless of their age or marital status." (from Wilkerson's book, "Caste," page 54).

Declining to name the brook after a known Black resident of the area, and substituting something generic that "isn't offensive to anyone," will simply continue what was done in the first place to all the Black families who have lived in this area and in Vermont, some known and many sadly unknown. I hope that everyone will consider this carefully before making a decision.

Bob Wyckoff

Brattleboro, June 20