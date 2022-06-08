To the editor: We are writing this letter to thank the Guilford citizens who voted in support of the proposed addition and renovation of the Guilford Free Library.
As most people have learned, with this revote the article did not pass. A very large group has worked for many years to study, research, plan and present the proposal to expand the tiny space that is, currently, our public library. We are disappointed that the article was not approved by this revote and we are still very much determined and committed to find a way to achieve the goal of a larger library for our town.
The problem of insufficient space to properly meet the needs of the patrons of the Guilford Free Library still exists, including compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. This raises the very good question of how we will move forward. Indeed, “back to the drawing board” is our first step. We have heard the concerns expressed during the revote process and we will take them into account as we look for new creative ways to solve these pressing issues.
We are committed to ensuring the Guilford Free Library remain in its current and historic location in Guilford Center near the Guilford Meeting House, Guilford Historical Society, Broad Brook Community Center, Town offices and Guilford Central School. Our goal is to sustain the Library’s current vital role for all ages in our community while also expanding the capacity to offer diverse collections, dynamic programming, knowledgeable librarians, computer use and 24/7 wi-fi service, in a space that is comfortable and accessible for all.
We recognize that the recent revote about the proposed addition to the Library created difficult and contentious debate and disagreement in our town. We believe that we can work together and achieve the goal to bring more space to the current library building while also, hopefully, healing some of the discord.
Laura Lawson Tucker, Library Trustee, co-chair
Judith Serkin, Library Trustee, co-chair
Cathi Wilken, librarian
Guildford, June 1