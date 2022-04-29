To the editor: Halifax can reduce taxes with no hit to services if you vote "no" on the following articles. Reasons include:
1) The leadership in our town has abused and misused "Reserve Funds" over the years (esp. the Select Board). It needs to stop. Many have never been unauthorized by voters. Transfers in and out of them are often a shell game without voter approval.
2) The Select Board has never ever applied surpluses to reduce taxes. They have historically used surpluses as an unauthorized slush fund (which is against Vermont Statute). Article 3 is an empty promise that has never been kept.
3) "Reserve Funds" make it impossible to understand our annual financial statements. "Reserve Funds" are meant for *specific* purposes (e.g. a new school), not for general maintenance or slush funds.
4) The huge $204,008 school surplus should be credited to next year's budget and reduce our taxes now. None of it should become slush funds for undefined use or "maintenance."
5) We should not authorize the school board to borrow money without knowing what they are borrowing it for! This is insane!
6) We should not "lend" money to *any* organization. The town is not a bank. I wish the Historical Society asked for a lump sum that can be expensed. No town should "lend" money under *any* circumstances. It's simply not appropriate for a municipality.
Regardless of where you stand, please vote!
Bob Teree
Halifax, April 27