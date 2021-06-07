To the editor: I am struggling to express my shock and concern having read "Brattleboro man held without bail on sexual assault charge" (May 25). I am horrified this happened in the Brattleboro community, but also with the police officer and the journalist who wrote the story.

Brattleboro man held without bail on sexual assault charge BRATTLEBORO — A 35-year-old man was arraigned Monday, accused of dragging a teenager off the…

By including the affidavit quote about the alleged perpetrator "having a bad day" without context, the reporter is complicit in perpetuating a culture of victim shaming. The survivor, and our community, deserve more respect than this. Further, the inclusion of this quote is ignorant to current events and headlines -- a similar defense was stated not long ago for Robert Aaron Long who shot and killed eight people in Florida. This paper has done real harm when it comes to encouraging survivors to step forward and report their assaults, as if it isn't already difficult enough.

I am sickened that this occurred. This young woman will carry the trauma with her for life; but I am also sickened that this article made it through editing to public consumption. The reporter and his editor should reconsider what the intent is when writing for this community.

I hope that this article is edited with respect going not to the perpetrator, but to the victim. I'd also request more consideration be given when assigning a reporter to cover a sexual assault.

Sincerely,

Gigi Rodriguez

Brattleboro, May 31