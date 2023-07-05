To the Editor: After reading your article and the opinion of Senator Sanders about healthcare being a right regardless of financial means, I respectfully disagree with his stance.
Vermont healthcare has nothing to do with his assessment but more to do with the lack of healthcare in this state. I am new to Vermont and had to go to N.J. to prevent dying from a simple cracked tooth infection that spread to my neck; spending a week in N.J. hospital and surgery.
Did I have health and dental insurance and financial means? Yes, I did, so finances have nothing to do. The issue I encountered was a lack of medical resources. I called all dental practices in Bennington Hospital and could not get any appointments in less than a month, if any at all, to new patients.
Senator Sanders should stop making social statements vs. coming up with a plan to attract new businesses to the state to have the services available.
Thanks for listening to my rant.
Mitch Kahl
Jamaica, June 29