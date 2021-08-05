To the editor: I agree with Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield that, "it's possible to support Israel and oppose some of its policies." However, there are inaccuracies and omissions in their (July 30) op-ed ("We’re Ben and Jerry. Men of ice cream, men of principle.") which require a response to correct the record.

First, the commentary promotes a major factual inaccuracy, stating that, "Israeli policy... perpetuates an illegal occupation." While reasonable people in Israel and around the world can and do criticize Israel's policies in the West Bank and eastern Jerusalem, its control over these territories is not "illegal." The West Bank and eastern Jerusalem were unlawfully seized by Jordan in 1948 and illegally occupied until 1967, when Israel pushed Jordan out in self-defense. Former International Court of Justice Vice-President Stephen Schwebel stated that “Israel reacted defensively against the threat and use of force against her by her Arab neighbors.” He also wrote that "a State acting in the lawful exercise of its right of self-defense may seize and occupy foreign territory as long as such seizure and occupation are necessary to its self-defense."

The Oslo Accords of 1993 to which Israeli and Palestinian leaders agreed stipulated that Israel will fully control eastern Jerusalem and 60 percent of the West Bank until the two parties negotiate a final peace deal. Israel has repeatedly agreed to leave the vast majority of these territories in return for peace, but Palestinian leaders have rejected every Israeli offer. Therefore, Israel’s rule is entirely legal under international treaties and continues primarily because of decisions made by the Palestinian leadership.

Second, Ben & Jerry claim that “the decision to halt sales outside Israel’s democratic borders is not a boycott of Israel” or an endorsement of the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions [BDS] movement. But they neglect to mention that the company's independent board chair, Ms. Mittal, has explicitly promoted BDS and that Ben & Jerry's independent board has not committed to selling in Israel at all going forward.

Finally, Ben & Jerry’s decision to protect the company's "brand integrity" and pursue its "social mission" apparently is limited to Israel rather than other countries involved in territorial disputes. For example, Ben & Jerry’s seems to have no issue with operating two ice cream shops in Cyprus. Cyprus, which has been subject to numerous foreign occupations, has been split between Turkey and Greece since being invaded by Turkish forces in 1974. The self-declared Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus remains only recognized by Turkey itself. However, the ice cream company apparently had no moral objections against opening a branch in Cyprus’ contested and divided capital of Nicosia.

Ben & Jerry’s also has no problem with its products being distributed in Gibraltar, which is currently at the center of a long-running dispute between the United Kingdom and Spain. The island was originally Spanish before being captured by British and Dutch forces over 300 years ago. Madrid has refused to recognize British sovereignty over Gibraltar and previously suggested the English-speaking residents of the island are colonial settlers.

While Mr. Cohen and Mr. Greenfield may truly support Israel and oppose BDS, the actions of the company they founded have undoubtedly contributed to this global campaign of hate.

Martin Cohn

Newfane, July 30