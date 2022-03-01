To the editor: I had hoped that since Paul Belogour is from Eastern Europe, he would offer us some helpful insight into the Ukraine-Russia conflict. His "War is the answer" commentary was certainly eye-catching and provocative. But, seriously? Where is it written that the U.S.A. needs to or deserves to be the world's Number One superpower? And that we should root for the destabilization of Europe and the decline of Russia and China, even at the cost of war, because it makes us stronger? This is delusional thinking and appalling in its callousness. Downright scary.

Speaking of which, this is the same Paul Belogour who is wielding his apparently massive wealth to remake Windham County into the place he feels it should be. Take notice, people.

Daniel Towler

Brookline, Feb. 26