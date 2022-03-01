To the editor: War is the answer.

When I first read this headline on your recent op-ed by Paul Belogour my first thought was, “What is the question?” Mr. Belogour sees a number of economic power and global trade issues being "solved" by a war in Europe.

Belogour: War is the answer The war between Russia and Ukraine can solve many pressing issues for the U.S. There are few…

War does not take place on a Monopoly board. War involves wrecked lives, blown apart bodies, poisoned earth and water. Civilians in ‘modern’ warfare suffer casualties many times greater than so-called "combatants." Children will suffer, schools will be destroyed. Farmland will be poisoned and sown with bombs.

We do not have the luxury to throw the dice on the worn out and destructive path known as war. The challenges we face on Earth are far greater than the challenges of war. War is but a deadly maw of unleashed hunger for survival and revenge. The problems we face on this tiny tear drop called Earth will require higher orders of sacrifice and innovation.

War is the opposite of innovation. It is an old indulgence of anger and destruction. Can nuclear weapons, cruise missiles, collapsing networks or exploding drones be called "innovation"? Even if these weapons contain scientific "advances" they remain nothing but blunt clubs designed to crush an "enemy" with primitive brutality.

William James was far ahead of his time. In his essay “The Moral Equivalent of War” he recognized the attraction of war and its seeming opportunities for courage and selflessness. He wisely proposed an alternative: service to the world. In solving 21st century problems we will create far more opportunities for moral growth and new thinking than war ever will.

Local business people in our community know that values matter — even when we go shopping. Corporations spend millions on "branding." In Vermont we take an individual’s character as their "brand." During the rebuilding after Hurricane Irene in 2013 many Vermont business people gained respect by walking the walk of community service.

This idle talk of war as an "answer" to American maneuvering for competitive advantage in global markets is dangerously close to the admiration for war voiced by fascists such as Mussolini in the lead up to WWII. This is not something I look for in our local business community.

We are entering yet another chapter of human bloodletting. It will answer nothing. It will postpone real innovation and it will leave its usual stain of toxic residue, pain and senseless death on the human family.

Andy Davis

Brattleboro, Feb. 26