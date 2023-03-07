To the editor: The commentary "Vermont’s windmill-tilting Climate Action Plan," by Jonathan Lesser, president of Continental Economics, in the Feb. 3 Reformer needs to be seen for what it is: the latest self-serving propaganda in the fossil fuel industry denial campaign. For decades, while their own scientists were telling the fossil fuel companies that climate change is a real threat, fossil fuel companies paid for publicity through intermediaries casting doubt on the science. The end result was to delay action while they made lots of money, and the problem became so much more difficult to solve.

With even the most hardcore industry flaks no longer able to deny the science, the new delaying tactic is to claim the problem has now become so difficult (see previous paragraph) that individuals, individual states or even individual country actions aren't enough, so each entity should do nothing. Such logic is clearly flawed and, again, self-serving.

Essentially the argument is, "why start trying to bail out the boat before everyone else is also bailing?" But if you want everyone in the boat to bail, someone must start, and everyone else must join. Each addition takes you a step closer to everyone bailing. The truth ignored by Continental Economics is that lots of people are already bailing.

Maine, Massachusetts, New York, California, and Rhode Island have all at least started divesting state holdings and or pensions from the fossil fuel industry. Lots of Universities are divesting their endowments and pensions. Seventeen states have 100 percent clean energy targets for their electric grid. I could find only five states where there was not at least some kind of incentive (state, city or electric utility) for electric vehicles beyond federal support. There are also many sources of incentives for solar panels and heat pumps, as well as weatherization programs.

Sorry but a lot of us are already bailing, and "commentary" from the likes of Continental Economics are showing up because they are feeling the difference.

John Woodland

Brattleboro, Feb. 7