To the editor: Now that a full-scale invasion of Ukraine is underway, terrorizing the populace, and ripping families apart as parents try to send their children to safety and adults are volunteering or being drafting into the defense effort, one can only shake one's head at Paul Belogour's strange commentary entitled "War is the answer." I was grateful for the five letters published a few days later protesting Belogour's "calculating, transactional" argument (as Bert Picard put it in his letter Feb. 25), which mirrored my own thoughts, but more pushback is called for.
When I first read the commentary, I tried to understand it as satire, as some of the letter writers did as well, but there wasn't a hint that the author is anything but serious when he claims that "The war between Russia and Ukraine can solve many pressing issues," the first line of his essay. What issues are so pressing that they should be "solved" at the cost of hundreds of thousands of refugees pouring into neighboring countries, destruction of infrastructure, apartment complexes bombed, and environmental catastrophe as gas lines are blown up?
Belogour's idea that the U.S. should once again become a global superpower, and that Putin's war against Ukraine will shift capital to the U.S., increase overall investment, create opportunities for technological improvements, and boost markets here, seems unlikely at best in a globalized world. Economic devastation in Europe will spread here, at least in the short term, and our population will suffer as well. Belogour imagined a "limited and frozen military conflict in Eastern Europe" that would not involve NATO, but why he thought that would be the case is hard to comprehend. Putin's statements that the Ukraine was not a real country, and his pre-war mounting of 190,000 troops around Ukraine, made his vision clear.
The most horrifying aspect of Belogour's essay was his complete disregard for the impact of war on people, not to mention all the other species under bombardment and the environment as a whole. Why he is willing to place economic arguments, as flawed as they may be, above any other consideration is hard to fathom. If I and the other letter writers are misreading his intention, I invite him to respond and explain. As owner of Vermont News & Media, parent company of the Reformer, his readers and subscribers may want to know.
Tatiana Schreiber
Westminster West, Feb. 27