To the editor: This is in response to the pension reform article ("Pension strategy: Governance now, benefits to summer task force," April 2).
Government pensions, whether from federal, state, or town, are incredibly tilted toward “the retirees.” Political power has created an environment where the benefits being paid out are way beyond any funds that are actually coming in. This is true across the country.
What does this mean to the people that don’t have a pension?
Do they have to work longer to pay for these pensions?
Having a pension, where you receive a set amount each month for life vs. going it alone without a pension by making due with social security and perhaps a 401K fund are two incredibly different retirement worlds. Can you get this deal in the corporate world?
Is this really the best we can do? So potentially some people can retire, and retire at a younger age, while others can forge ahead on their own, and continue to work? This is totally out of balance. The Haves and the Have Nots.
The theme is - political power rules. Political power has created excessive terms to retiree benefit programs.
The two retirement scenarios, yes or no you have a pension – needs to transform to one standardized retirement reality. For all workers.
Thank you,
Neil Jones
Greenfield, Mass., April 6