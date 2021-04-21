To the editor: Today, we are in a civil conflict not yet a civil war. To be on the right means you are a supremacist. To be on the left you are a protester. This divisiveness is not uncommon in our history. To know our history is to know the present. Thomas Corwin, Secretary of Treasury in 1861, wrote to Abraham Lincoln: "I can not comprehend the madness of the times. Treason is in the air around us everywhere. And it goes by the name of patriotism." How do you like that?
C. J. Lackney
Bellows Falls, April 16