To the editor: Efforts to save our delicate climate, fragile democracy and budding recovery are left in doubt if there is war in Europe over Ukraine. A New York Time’s article, "Ukraine Fears ‘Full-Fledged War’," on Feb. 3 by Spencer Bokat-Lindell supports the Minsk II proposal of 2015. The gist: If Russia accepts neutrality, then Ukraine will not join NATO. Thomas Falk, respected UK journalist on foreign affairs, presented much the same idea last week in the South China Morning Post.
This proposition can be put more sympathetically to Ukrainians who have no trust in Putin: If Ukraine and NATO agree that Ukraine will not join NATO, then Russia must promise to not further invade Ukraine. If Russia breaks their promise, then Ukraine is free to join NATO and NATO is free to accept Ukraine. Or Ukraine can qualify for rapid and substantial military aid from NATO without bringing NATO troops or, for that matter, nuclear strike forces onto Ukrainian soil. Besides, expanding NATO to the Russian border has always been a risky business.
A pledge of neutrality by Russia and Ukraine will require the staged return of Crimea and the removal of Russian forces from the Donbas region. It will also require a return to a lease contract for Sevastopol by the Russian Navy as before. Co-development of eastern Ukraine might help seal the deal. This approach has long been considered but rejected as caving in to Kremlin machinations. Compromise with Putin is taboo. The result may well be an unpredictable war in Central Europe. Surely wiser heads will prevail.
Jim Hurt
Woodstock, Feb. 6