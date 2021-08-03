To the editor: Just when you think you have seen and heard it all, up pops Brattleboro’s own, Rep. Emily Kornheiser.

With a new scheme to take something from you, your right to your private property. Property that most of us worked, planned and save to acquire. In fact, most of us indebted ourselves by way of borrowing to have a home, a safe place to raise our families, our sanctuary and our legacy to our children.

Native Vermonters and transplants alike treasure the peace and privacy provided by our property. The ability to live the way we want, where we want, is important to us. And property ownership is one of the founding principles of our country. Amendment IV says “The right of the people to be secure in their person, houses, papers and effects, against unreasonable search and seizure shall not be violated and no warrants shall issue but upon probable cause, supported by oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.”

About 20 percent of the total area of the state is publicly owned with various land trusts acquiring more each year. Rivers and streams are open for public use. Now, it is being suggested that the taxpaying property owners who are supporting the roads, schools and other community services should just allow anyone who wishes to “walk, recreate, forage and fish with rods.” You heard me right: if this passes, people can camp on your property, and dig up your plants. They can wander around day and night.

This proposal bears the innocuous title “The right to roam.” In reality, it is the stripping of your right to use and enjoyment of your own property and amounts to seizure of your property.

If this passes or is rightfully dismissed, those who would trespass on private lands, beware! You may just be taking your lives into your own hands.

Thomas Abbotts

Newfane, July 27

Editor's note: There is no "right to roam" legislation pending in the Vermont Legislature, nor has the abolishment or erosion of property rights been proposed by Kornheiser or anyone else. The issue was addressed in a Look Ahead, Vermont column on July 25.