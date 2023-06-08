To the Editor: I'm sorry that Mary Lou Lafantano in ("Who owns the view?" June 2) fails to appreciate the whimsy that is the dragons floating in the West River.
Dragons have been a staple in that stretch for decades. They occasionally go extinct, but as intrepid Vermonters, they re-emerge to delight and entertain anew. And now there are babies. I invite Ms. Lafantano to view this public art in a different light and consider the thousands of Vermonters and visitors to the waterfront who have snapped pictures and been amused for generations of humans and dragons alike.
Gail Nunziata
Bratttleboro, June 2