To the editor: I had the pleasure of participating in the Connecticut River Conservancy’s Riverfest over the weekend and want to express my gratitude for the stewards who care for the great river that defines the valley. It was a festive affair, of course, with fun and games, exhibits, friendly competition, and thought-provoking talks. It also underscored the progress that’s been made over decades to rebuild and ensure a healthy watershed.

Attendants came from the northern headwaters all the way to Long Island Sound and found common ground in Brattleboro and Hinsdale. Do take the time to learn more at ctriver.org and join me and many others who are taking an interest in this magnificent ecological and beautiful recreational feature of our communities. And plan to bring your entry next year to the riff raff regatta!

Hugh Montgomery

Walpole, N.H., Aug. 8