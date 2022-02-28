To the editor: On Tuesday, March 1, Rockingham voters will decide the fate of its 101-year-old station, either preserving its storied legacy and architecture for future generations or allowing the structure to waste away. Voters should invest in its heritage and reap future economic rewards.
The station has community support. Last year Amtrak re-started its service after 16 months with $1 fares and celebrations at 14 stations in three states, drawing national media attention. Only Bellows Falls had celebrations for both northbound and southbound trains. Local volunteers even spruced up the station prior to the event.
Local officials did their homework. An independent study showed that their $75,000 investment would be sound economically. The station’s exterior is in good condition, and an updated interior would preserve its historic architecture and have enough space for a railroad station and retail space, attracting riders, residents, and visitors.
Other area governments have preserved their historic train stations as a wise cultural and economic decision: the 1926 Springfield Union Station (re-opened in 2017), the 1850 New Haven, Vermont Station (recently moved), and the 1915 Brattleboro Union Station (now a museum, art center, and Amtrak station).
The station has a great location. The building is close to existing restaurants, shops, attractions, and lodgings and could be a mini-Visitors Center, providing travel and historic information about Bellows Falls and surrounding population centers in Vermont and New Hampshire. A locally produced documentary could stimulate longer visits. Locals could meet the trains and improve the passenger experience at the station.
Local investment will attract local, state, Federal, and private money. The voters’ $75,000 will be multiplied so that voters only pay a fraction of the restoration costs. A community willing to invest today will have a better chance of attracting future money.
More trains are likely coming to Bellows Falls. The Valley Flyer (Springfield-Greenfield) could be extended to White River Junction, and Vermont wants to re-start Montreal service. Communities that improve their stations will be able to capture more of these new riders.
As voters decide the fate of its historic station, they should remember all the reasons that a “Yes” will be a wise investment both in preserving their heritage and ensuring their economic future.
Dan Peacock, member
Vermont Rail Action Network
Rail Passengers Association
Trains In the Valley
Surry, N.H., Feb. 27