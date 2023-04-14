To the editor: As a reader that is appreciative of Chris Mays' body of work covering our region, I did find the choice to profile ("Tim Wessel says goodbye to Select Board, hello to housing solutions," April 7) a former (chair) Select Board member's rehashing of an otherwise self-described "turbulent" tenure a bit strange.

Describing mostly a run of failure, the influence of Buddhism and the personal need to now "make a living" is all well and good. However, if the focus was truly on the one person's view on housing solutions and stable living, then go further in-depth, give context, or even "story tell." People in our communities are doing truly impactful things without fanfare. However, if the writer wishes to carry water while one is re-positioning politically for a potential future election, this is apropos.

Keith Sullivan

Dover, Apr. 10