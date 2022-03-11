To the Editor: As Russian forces are poised to take control of Ukraine, I am reminded of the endless stories told around the dinner table about the torture Ukrainians have endured at the hands of Russia. I am all too familiar with the famine which left 3 million Ukrainians to starve to death as the Russian soldiers and clergy took food from the pantries of my relatives. Animals were fed the food in front of them as they watched. I am all too familiar with the Marshall laws imposed that restricted and incarcerated my relatives, often leading to a tortured and early death. To be part of the current story of Russian forces trying to take control of 44 million citizens and her land is probably one of the most painful and horrible stories of my life to date.
Enduring and enduring. This is the soul of Ukrainian people.
As President Zelensky gives press conference after press conference in an army shirt, unable to write down his speech because his country is “beyond paper,” my heart is humbled with him in his struggle to survive, asking to be an equal in modern Europe today. Short of begging, President Zelensky is asking the world to show the strength of the Ukrainians who are fist fighting in the streets with armed Russian soldiers.
At Ukrainian mass at the church my grandparents help build, the priest spoke of the modern tortures occurring daily now. Kindergartners killed in their school and shot trying to get water. Women and elderly are taking up arms. Russian soldiers have been given the command to shoot any Ukrainian as their lives have no value.
I also want the world to know about the fiercely independent, strong-willed souls that fight a dictator not interested in their lives, but soullessly in their land. In an apathetic and over-stimulated world of busy people, it is easy to not see the danger that lurks. The danger to enslave, kill and remove the rights of people based upon their heritage is real, it is here, and it is now.
Freedom comes at a cost. While easy to underestimate freedom and take it for granted in this country, there is no Ukrainian around the globe that does so in these dark times. Ukrainians are fighting for their rights, their freedom, their survival, and to be equal members of Europe. The cost is great and even greater if we fail. Human lives are tolls that are racking up and up for the Russian soldiers’ families and for Ukrainians, fearlessly and without hesitation attacking their enemy.
It is difficult to choose sides when a war is being raged because lives are at stake. In this case, however, the answer is clear: Russia must be stopped trying to murder and take the lives of every Ukrainian. Russia’s genocidal rampage must not be tolerated by the world. Action is needed to support the demilitarized Ukraine and stop the lambs from being lead down the path to holocaust.
Melissa Allen
Vernon, March 3