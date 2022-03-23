To the editor: I was deeply saddened to watch some of the public forum the Windham Southeast Supervisory Union School Board had on Tuesday (March 15). I was unable to attend, and just recently watched the initial remarks by the board before I had to stop; I can't imagine sitting through almost three hours of it. The vitriol was intense and I can only imagine created a lot of toxicity for those in the room then and in the days that followed.
I literally felt sick to my stomach and stopped watching after interim superintendent Speno spoke so (unnecessarily) harshly to new board member Lana Dever. I have been grateful for much of the interim superintendent's leadership of the district during Year Two of the pandemic. I have heard in many of his email messages how wearisome all of this has been, and in particular how trying it is to have the guidance change quickly. I know that everyone working in our schools (as well as our students and their caregivers) have all experienced a lot of whiplash as a result. I have a ton of compassion for all of the teachers, staff, and administrators who often (still?) work seven days a week to keep up with the regular demands as well as those related to the pandemic. This weariness does not give anyone permission to mistreat another person.
What I heard in those initial minutes was a lot of mistreatment from community members as well as interim superintendent Speno (not only directed at Lana but throughout the board's initial remarks and questions). How did the heckling, the applause, and the interruptions help? Lana was literally calling for compassion to those assembled so collectively we could move forward. When interim superintendent Speno cut in with an angry retort, that fueled the hostility and was the exact opposite of what she was asking for from the masses, not him or school staff.
My head is still spinning about this; surely I must have seen or heard this wrong? I have heard from so many people about the pain that was caused by behavior in that meeting. I hope that anyone who spoke angrily at another person, who heckled or jeered someone, who interrupted or tried to shout down another person, will have the courage and grace to be part of healing this harm. It doesn't matter which "side" of any of this one is on. It matters how we treat our fellow humans.
With hope for a better tomorrow,
Jennifer Jacobs
Brattleboro, March 19