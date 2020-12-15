Editor of the Reformer,
On Dec. 7, Brattleboro Common Sense’s Hannah Van Dusen and Adam Marchesseault, as well as consulting retired Scottish Constable Graeme Donald, attended Brattleboro’s Community Safety Review Committee meeting where BCS’s SAFE (Sensible Alternatives to Fatal Escalation) Policing proposal was discussed.
SAFE Policing is an exciting new proposal that seeks to eliminate the body-carry of firearms by most police officers performing routine patrols. Citing research on the Weapon’s Effect, the General Aggression Model and a phenomenon that BCS has termed “Firearm-Stimulated Responses,” we maintain that if police officers did not routinely carry firearms, our community members, our officers, and our communities at large would be safer. The Community Safety Review Committee is presently considering this proposal as they prepare to provide recommendations to the Brattleboro Select Board on how the town can best utilize its resources to promote community health, wellness, and safety.
Brattleboro Common Sense believes that SAFE policing can accomplish all three of these goals. Should the committee recommend BCS’s proposal to the Select Board, we’re hoping to see a pilot program implemented in Brattleboro, where BPD officers would have an opportunity to receive 30 hours of experience in firearm-free policing over a six-month period. If you’re interested in learning more about the SAFE Policing Project, check us out at brattleborocommonsense.org/safe-policing-project.
Hannah Van Dusen
Brattleboro Common Sense, Dec. 9