To the editor: Like most Central American countries, El Salvador is and has been known for its violence, lawlessness, brutality and extreme poverty. The U.S. has routinely intervened in El Salvador, allying with right wing dictators. This was especially the case during the Cold War as the U.S. feared that the communists, helped by Russia and Cuba, would take over countries in Central America.
At the outbreak of El Salvador’s long civil war in 1977, 14 families ruled the country. They owned and ran almost everything. Some 2.7 million people, a large portion of the population, fell below the poverty level. The army’s brutal campaign of rape, torture and killing caused the death of many thousands. The guerrillas murdered and kidnapped government officials, blew up bridges, cut power lines, and destroyed coffee plantations, causing maximum damage to the economy and the oligarchs who were on the side of the military. Initially armed only with machetes and pistols, the guerillas eventually gained access to more deadly imported weapons as more people joined them and they gained a reputation as liberators.
The Catholic Church became an important leader in the struggle for social justice. Progressive church members moved towards “Liberation Theology” to advocate for the poor and marginalized people. The military retaliated by murdering many priests, nuns and other church members. When Archbishop Oscar Romero was shot and killed in 1980 while giving a mass, over 250,000 people attended his funeral which became a protest against the government. He was canonized in 2018.
The civil war finally ended in 1992. During the war, the U.S. provided millions of dollars to the government and the military against the people's guerrillas. Many blame U.S. economic and military support for prolonging the war. And what did our support accomplish? The country is still among the poorest in Latin America. It is plagued with gangs, violence, drugs, extortion, government corruption and a stagnant economy. Twenty percent of the population fled to live abroad.
El Salvador is yet another failure of U.S. support for repressive governments. Salvadorans continue to pay for that failure.
Magdalena Usategui
Shaftsbury, Aug. 29