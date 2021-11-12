To the editor: At the Labor Day Town Hall on Brattleboro’s Common, I publicly thanked Senator Bernie Sanders for his leadership to end the U.S.-backed war in Yemen.
I appreciate his earlier efforts to stop this country’s war-mongering without congressional approval. When asked that day, he agreed to introduce another Yemen War Powers resolution. It’s time to make that happen, now, the tools already exist. This is the only legislation that meets the urgency.
Yemeni-Americans agree that other war powers' reform actions are distracting from the task at hand. Ten Vermont organizations are part of the dozens in this country who call for a new Yemen War Powers Resolution. Hundreds world-wide call for the end of U.S. participation in this six-year war and blockade. Congress provides a growing groundswell of support. You can do this, Bernie!
By Thanksgiving, end our complicity in the starvation death of a child every 75 seconds, in the largest cholera outbreak in recorded history, in what the United Nations has deemed the worst humanitarian crisis on the planet.
MaryDiane Baker
Brattleboro, Oct. 21