To the editor: I feel very lucky to have Sara Coffey as my state representative. I was glad to hear that she decided to run for reelection. Sara is committed to supporting her constituents. She’s available to help folks in Guilford and Vernon navigate available resources from the state, and open to discussing opinions, needs and laws with the folks she serves. I’ll be voting for Sara in the upcoming election and hope others will too. We will all benefit from her experience and integrity.
Debbie Jacobs
Guilford, Oct. 19