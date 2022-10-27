To the editor: Over the last four years I have seen how our State Representative Sara Coffey has been an outspoken advocate for the taxpayers of Vernon. As a school board member, I have seen her tirelessly work to keep the board in the loop of what was going on in Montpelier and to ensure that our interests are well met.
In my opinion, Sara has been continually attentive to the needs of Vernon Elementary School families. She is always there when we need her with information, guidance and advice. For these reasons I will be casting my vote for Sara Coffey in November.
Kerry Amidon
Vernon, Oct. 21