To the editor: Over the past few weeks, neither the Windham Southeast School District or Windham Southeast Supervisory Union boards have provided any information on the most important issue impacting our school district today, the hiring of a superintendent. In fact, neither board even lists it on their agenda. I realize there are many aspects of a hiring process that are confidential. However it’s standard practice to provide the general public and staff with a non-confidential overview and update of the process. The purpose of this is to assure voters and employees that progress is happening and to demonstrate that the stability of our school district is a priority. Both boards have done neither.
Instead, the WSESU and WSESD boards are deliberately withholding information from the public regarding the superintendent hiring process. While keeping this all a secret may not be illegal, it's extremely bad practice, unprofessional and an abuse of power.
There have been ample opportunities for both boards to communicate non-confidential information and yet both board chairs refuse to answer important (non-confidential) questions such as:
• Are there candidates and how many?
• Is the search being reopened?
• What is the hiring process and who’s involved?
• What is the timeline for hiring?
• Will school administrators have an opportunity to meet the finalists?
• And ultimately, what happens if a superintendent isn't hired by June 30?
I encourage voters to take this extreme lack of transparency and abuse of power into consideration at our next school board election to ensure we replace board chairs Kelly Young, Michelle Luetjen-Green and Vice Chair David Schoales with trustworthy individuals.
Lisa Ford
Guilford, April 14