To the editor: I was disappointed in your recent opinion piece, “Enough with the darkness surrounding school decisions,” Sept. 21. The majority of the 12-person (including two student reps) Windham Southeast Supervisory District School Board (WSESD) had absolutely nothing to do with the motion at the Supervisory Union (SU) board meeting to replace the chair. Furthermore, what you and others seem to continually ignore is the fact that Mr. Perrin’s leave of absence was an “administrative decision,” not a WSESD Board decision, yet your article implied that “the mystery surrounding Brattleboro Union High School Principal Steve Perrin” was evidence of a lack of transparency by the Board. Your piece, then, simply added to the misinformation regarding the WSESD Board and Mr. Perrin’s leave of absence. You also cite “the search for and stalled selection of a superintendent.” Again, this was handled by the WSESU, not the WSESD.

Your main argument seems to be that both Boards — the WSESU and the WSESD — have been operating in darkness. It is true that the WSESD has had to meet in executive sessions often this year for very legitimate reasons related to personnel issues and legal matters. It would have been irresponsible — if not illegal — to discuss these matters in public. However, the WSESD, in my opinion, has done its best to inform and engage the community, hence the establishment of Leadership Councils at every school, for example. These meetings are open and accessible remotely to the public as are all Board committee meetings including the Policy and Amendments and Finance Committees.

The Board’s regular bimonthly meetings openly discuss educational issues of interest and importance to the public such as efforts to address socio-emotional learning (SEL), innovations in math and literacy curricula, and COVID recovery plans. Minutes for all these meetings are posted on the WSESD webpage. In addition, we could not be more transparent in our budgeting process and rely heavily on the Independent Budget Advisory Committee, comprised of volunteers from each town, to inform the process each year.

The Board’s Community Relations policy outlines a host of strategies we employ to further community outreach and to engage the public in key decisions. The list of concrete strategies and activities that the WSESD has in place to inform and engage the public is quite extensive because we do value community engagement and because we do value transparency whenever possible.

For you to write that the WSESD Board reaches decisions “in darkness” is simply ludicrous.

Tim Maciel

Brattleboro, Sept. 26

I am a member of the WSESD School Board, but the opinions expressed in this letter are my own.