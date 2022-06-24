To the editor: The Supreme Court of the United States has curbed rights we assumed were inviolable, one being the right to vote.
The Voting Rights Act, passed in 1965 and signed into law by President Lyndon Johnson, prohibited racial discrimination in voting and was one of the most important laws ever passed in the U.S.A.
When tasked by conservative Judge William Rehnquist to make a case against the VRA, then-clerk, now Chief Justice Roberts wrote, “The voting law was not only constitutionally suspect but also contrary to the most fundamental tenets of the legislative process on which this country is based.” Roberts’ shocking statement failed to sway the court then and President Reagan signed VRA.
Then, in 1981 SCOTUS greatly weakened VRA by striking down a central formula which required certain states/localities with a history of discrimination against minority voters to get changes cleared by the federal government before they were effected. This meant that discriminatory voting policies were blocked prior to harming voters.
In 2013 in a victory for Roberts, SCOTUS ruled that new electoral districts chosen by the Wisconsin Supreme Court were not enforceable. In the first redistricting since 1965, states with a history of voting discrimination were not required to publish maps before they went into effect. The result? In 2021 at least 389 restrictive voting bills in 48 states were introduced and several passed by lawmakers, effectively stealing votes from millions of citizens, many of whom were minority members.
Lynda Copeland
Halifax, June 10