To the editor: Wake up! A voice calls us!
These are words from Johann Sebastian Bach’s Cantata 140 “Sleepers Awake,” composed in 1731. Bach left us a warning. We must heed the voices of reason or perish. At this moment we in this nation face a massive, powerful effort aimed at canceling many of what we consider our basic rights thought to be guaranteed in the constitution; to enumerate:
Right to assemble, right of free speech, freedom of the press, separation of church and state, the right to bear arms in a well-regulated militia ... and more.
These rights are bolstered by laws protecting:
The right to vote, the right not to be taxed without representation;
The right to a jury trial and legal counsel ….
The Supreme Court recently canceled a woman’s right to reproductive freedom, declared that environmental protection cannot be regulated despite overwhelming evidence of planetary harm being rendered by human greed, voted against a sensible gun control measure after the Uvalde grade school massacre, and held that the state of Maine may use tax dollars to support religious education. The Citizens United decision of 2010 equated money with free speech, thereby legalizing unlimited donations to political campaigns and clearing a pristine path for the super-rich to finance those who will do their bidding.
SCOTUS has persisted in supporting decisions that weakened the important voting rights act of 1965 and has chipped away at anti-trust controls.
Our democracy is being swiftly eroded by SCOTUS. Time grows short.
Wake up! A voice is calling!
Lynda Copeland
Halifax, July 26