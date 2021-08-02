To the Halifax Selectboard:
In light of the Halifax tax rate going up 20.55 percent in one year, this has prompted me to analyze what has caused this skyrocketing jump. Looking at the 2021-22 budget, the jump amounts to around $205,000 in dollar terms. It's simple to see that aggregate costs and trucking account for the jump. So have gravel costs gone up? No. The 6 year CAGR (compound annual growth rate) in 1 1/2" gravel costs at Cersosimo has only gone up 1.67 percent per year for the past 6 years (or 5.01 percent over three years). This is directly from information from a call I had with Jojo at Cersosimo on July 28.
So why has our gravel budget gone up 24.73 percent per year for the past 3 years (or 74.19 percent over three years)? Put differently, why has our town's gravel budget gone up 1,381 percent faster than the actual cost of gravel? NOTE: This doesn't even factor in the new $95,000 trucking line-item.
The point is, the cost of gravel in NO way comes close to justifying our budget increase. Trucking has only gone up 5.72 percent annually for the past two years. It's clear that the cost of gravel and trucking come nowhere close to justifying our leaping gravel and trucking budgets.
So where do they come from? Brad Rafus will most likely argue that it's because we are buying our gravel now versus mining our own, but there is absolutely no way to figure this out as our board's budgets are opaque and lack any semblance of financial controls. In the past, we have never properly calculated the true cost of making our own gravel in terms of man-hours, equipment costs, and crushing costs. My analysis during the gravel pit fiasco clearly shows this is a massive money loser for Halifax, especially when you figure in the quality of the gravel we have is sub-standard (why else would the old board proactively not analyze the quality of the Rafus pit). There are real costs to using our employees to do this work. There are huge costs for our equipment and crushing vendors. There are opportunity costs for our small crew - they should be fixing roads, not mining sub-standard gravel that actually makes our roads worse.
Our board has unanimously shifted our gravel contract to Renaud based on terrible math and no due diligence. I respectfully ask that our board address the following questions:
What were the bids? In the June 1 meeting notes, there is no documentation as to the bids received. These should be included in the minutes.
Were the bids given in a comparable format (e.g. cost per delivered yard)? If not, why not? Bidders should be mandated to present bids as we request, not as they like.
How do we match our aggregate invoices and trucking invoices so we know what was actually received? No town pays for trucking of annual aggregates on a daily basis. It makes things incomparable. It makes financial controls impossible. Our town desperately needs better controls.
Why only one sand bid? It is a red flag in purchasing when an organization does not receive competitive bids. Why was Renaud the sole responder? It is the board's responsibility to get competitive bids.
If Brad Rafus recuses himself on bid voting, why is he controlling the RFP process and interviewing vendors?! This is absurd and lacks any financial controls. The board must do better. This is a very good reason that the road boss should not be Road Commissioner or on the Selectboard. This shows a complete lack of true recusal.
What is the quality of our gravel versus Renaud or Cersosimo? Any reputable gravel pit (including the Rafus pit) would gladly provide a sieve analysis on what they are selling so that the customer (Halifax) can be assured they are getting quality gravel. Not only did the old board not care to do this when they were about to purchase their own pit (from the Rafus'), they are continuing to ignore the quality issue which is paramount to road quality. Spreading material with too high a clay content makes our roads muddy and worse! Doing nothing is better than spreading material with too high a clay content. I ask that the board, in writing, get sieve analyses from all bidders on a regular basis and ask that the vendors warrant their material to be that which their sieve analysis states. I also ask that the board go back to the environmental firm who evaluated the Rafus pit last year and pay the modest sum to have the samples tested for quality once and for all. This will provide a proxy as to what we have been spreading on our roads for years. I believe this is $1,000 well spent. My fear (and I hope it is not true) is that we have been spreading poor sub-standard gravel on our roads for years on the guidance of Brad Rafus. I am personally willing to pay up to $500 to have this critical analysis completed to settle the quality matter that the board purposefully avoided in the past (prior to the three new board members being seated). Again, I hope that I am wrong and that the material Halifax has been paying for and spreading all over our roads has been up to industry standards.
I firmly believed that the newly expanded board (although I did not support board expansion) would increase scrutiny in our road budget, who they appoint as road commissioner and how we go about spending taxpayers' money. To date, I have seen no improvement in any of this. We are rubber-stamping the work of Brad Rafus with no due diligence. Now that we have five board members, we need to expect better financial controls and scrutiny. We can do better.
We very much need to get down to details on the budget, financial controls, our RFP process and the like. Chit-chatting about beavers and composting is nice, but, frankly, we need to keep our eye focused on the big ticket items, especially in light of the fact our tax rates jumped by over 20 percent in one year.
Respectfully,
Bob Teree
Halifax, July 28