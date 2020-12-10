Editor of the Reformer,
If you can smell it you are inhaling it into your respiratory system. In fact, if you can smell it, it is impossible not to breathe it in. Since most people breathe through their nose that's the primary entry point. The smell of baking cookies is vastly different than smelling cigarette smoke. The smell of hot chocolate chip cookies is not generally harmful to you. The smell of cigarette smoke is one of the most dangerous manmade amalgam of chemicals found in our environment.
You smell and breathe cigarette smoke in different environs, both open and closed, as in a building or even on the street. Once you smell cigarette smoke - it's yours.
Exhaled cigarette smoking, known as secondhand smoke (SHS), must come from the nose and lungs of another person. SHS, in all forms, kills 42,000 nonsmoking adult Americans annually from lung and other cancers, and heart disease. SHS can kill infants and children and is responsible for up to 300,000 lower-respiratory tract infections that have lifelong effects on their health.
It is, therefore, most unfortunate that secondhand cigarette smoke can transmit the novel coronavirus further through the air than usual. That means every time you smell or directly inhale the exhaled cigarette smoke, indoors and outdoors, you may be in great danger of being infected by COVID-19. If you walk into an enclosed space where someone has just exhaled moments before (like in the elevator at the Town Garage or through your apartment windows and doors), you are in danger as it is. But wherever the cigarette smoke is exhaled you are in immediate danger of inhaling the COVID-19 virus.
The New York Times reported that cigarette smoke is more addictive than heroin and cocaine where Americans consume over 500 billion cigarettes a year. That's a shipload of smoke. Cigarette users are relatively ubiquitous, generating more atmospheric polluting than many industries. Are you satisfied that the rights of cigarette smokers are more important to them than your health?
Masks do not prevent you from being exposed to cigarette smoke. Any exposure to exhaled cigarette smoke, whether you're wearing a mask or not, is a deadly potential exposure to COVID-19. Take this warning like you've never taken one before.
Vidda Crochetta,
Brattleboro, Dec. 8