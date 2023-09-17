To the Editor:
Note: This letter is addressed to the Brattleboro Select Board
I’m writing to ask that you postpone the EMS decision until you've held a town wide vote. Despite your commitment to transparency, many town folks still feel that they haven’t been welcomed into the conversation, nor have they heard a serious balanced discussion regarding the pros and cons of either decision. I’m sure you agree that this is no small matter, involving citizens' safety and a huge amount of town money.
As there appears to be no need to immediately spend the ARPA money, I believe that not only do town folks deserve a say in the matter, but also that they’d feel appreciative and more trusting of their Select Board were they to be given the opportunity.
Beth Kiendl, RN
District 3 Town Meeting rep
Brattleboro, Sept. 15