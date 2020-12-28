To the editor:
The United States sells billions of dollars in arms to Saudi Arabia, yet few Americans understand Saudi Arabia's role in international terrorism and the spread of Islamic extremism around the world.
Wahhabism has long been Saudi Arabia's dominant faith. It teaches that anyone, including other Muslims, who does not practice Wahhabism is a heathen and an enemy. In the 1970s Saudi charities began funding Wahhabi schools (madrasahs) and mosques from Pakistan to Culver City California. Fareed Zakaria described the impact of this in 2016: “I believe that Saudi Arabia bears significant responsibility for the spread of a cruel, intolerant and extremist interpretation of Islam, one that can feed directly into jihadi thinking … Saudi Arabia has created a monster in the world of Islam that threatens Saudi Arabia and the West.”
Zakaria revisited the subject in 2017, noting that “Almost every terrorist attack in the West has had some connection with Saudi Arabia. Virtually none has been linked to Iran." Yet the specter of Iran becoming a nuclear power is what has created an unlikely alliance between the U.S., Saudi Arabia and Israel. Since Trump tore up America's nuclear deal with Iran, Israel’s Netanyahu and Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) have aggressively lobbied Trump for a preemptive bombing campaign, arguing that nothing will stop Iran's race for the bomb. Had Trump been reelected we could have been dragged into a new Middle East War. Our foreign policies for the last 70 years have been a disaster. War with Iran would be another disaster.
I believe Israel and Saudi Arabia use us for their own purposes. At the same time, Saudi Arabia spreads dangerous extremism. Nor is Saudi Arabia likely to reform. Not long after MBS’s publicity tour of the US which ended with him appearing on Oprah, Jamal Khashoggi was brutally murdered. The US Senate condemned MBS for his role in that killing, but little really changed as a result. Saudi Arabia still portrays itself as a changing country but while the ban on women driving had been lifted, for example, the female activists who led the "right to drive campaign" were imprisoned and tortured.
It is time to review America's partnerships. I hope that our new administration will realize the difference between real friendship and collaboration and simply being used. Money will not help us; truth, peace, understanding and caring will.
Magdalena Usategui
Shaftsbury, Dec. 23