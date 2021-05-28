To the editor: There are few things Senators Bernie Sanders and Pat Leahy could support that would do more to reduce suffering in this world than federal funding for cultured-meat research. For those who don't know, cultured meat is grown from cells, without slaughter. This revolutionary technology will help usher in a more compassionate future.
We kill over a trillion aquatic and land animals every year for food. The amount of suffering this represents is impossible to comprehend. While the field of cellular agriculture has made significant strides, more open-access research is needed to reach price parity and develop whole-cut meats. I hope Congress will back this important effort.
Jon Hochschartner
Granby, Conn., May 24