To the editor: The drug house on Spruce Street is back up and running after a hiatus. I won't name the address out of concern for neighbors' privacy, but as before, the police and landlord know which house it is - they've been getting calls about it for months. The landlord owns several other drug houses and is aware of what happens at them - he's been getting calls from neighbors about them for years. When one of my neighbors confronted one of the dealers, the dealer was so confident nothing would happen that he invited my neighbor to report him to the police. I really hope he's wrong. I don't know what the solution is, but I won't accept that there isn't one. Whatever we do has to start with declaring that dealing dangerous drugs out in the open - with apparent impunity! - is unacceptable. I fear we haven't done that yet. All of us in this town deserve more.
Clint Gilbert
Brattleboro, March 23