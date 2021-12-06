To the editor: Despite the official disclaimers on both sides leading to a monetary settlement ("Company that worked on Guilford, Bennington bridges pays $638K settlement," Nov. 29), hopefully there will be follow up on the claim that employees on several interstate bridge projects “altered some components cutting or burning out reinforcing substructures that support the bridges.”
Nothing in this story gives any reassurance to the myriad travelers on I-91 over Broad Brook, or those using the major elements of the Bennington By-Pass, that the responsible authorities adequately assessed potential damage to the structures due to “shoddy construction," and mandated and inspected necessary remedial measures. This seeming insult to critical local infrastructure, heavily funded by federal and state tax dollars, demands a more particularized explanation than the standard report of a settlement with mutual waivers of liability/truth of charges. What and how and why did structural defects involving cutting and burning become incorporated in the bridges, and why are the governmental authorities confident we can now safely drive over them?
John Wesley
Brattleboro, Dec. 1