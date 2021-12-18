To the editor and the registered voters of Wardsboro:
Southeastern Vermont Community Action, Inc, (SEVCA) has worked since 1965 to help people throughout Windham and Windsor counties to lessen the impacts of poverty, and to empower individuals to lift themselves out of poverty. Now, we need your help.
During the 20-21 Fiscal Year, SEVCA helped 21 households, a total of 31 people in Wardsboro, with 31 services that had a value of $ 73,508. The services and assistance that SEVCA can provide includes crisis fuel assistance, help with overdue rent, mortgage, or utility payments, weatherization, furnace or heating repairs, housing assistance and homelessness prevention, applying for 3-Squares and SNAP, financial fitness, preparing income taxes, and help to start up or to keep small businesses open.
We are asking now for your help. We need to file a petition asking you, voters, to put a request on Wardsboro’s town meeting ballot, asking your town for $860 to help us continue providing services for your town. This petition requires signatures from 31 voters in Wardsboro. We are asking registered voters to go out and sign our petition by December 31. Signing this petition will put the question on your town meeting ballot in March. Signing this petition does not guarantee that we will receive this funding. You are simply giving permission to have our request placed on the Town Warning in March.
Wardsboro petitions have been placed at the Wardsboro library and at the Wardsboro Country Store. If you have questions about the petition, or if you need to access SEVCA’s services, you may email me at sevca@sevca.org or call me toll free at 800-464-9951. We sincerely Thank you for taking the time to go out and sign this petition supporting our request.
Sincerely,
Tammie Putnam, executive assistant
SEVCA, Inc.