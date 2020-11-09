Editor of the Reformer,
I, for one, am sick of being shown everything in either red and blue. It’s time for us to find our common ground so we can move forward in a way that is peaceful and community building. No matter how we voted we are still each other’s neighbors. We teach each other’s children and put out each other’s fires. We are the plumbers and doctors and nurses and mail carriers. We all need each other and it’s time to find a way to some real civil discourse. Americans have always been leaders in finding the way forward. We can do it now. There are no red or blue states, just varying shades of purple. Let’s start from there.
Magdaline Volaitis
Dummerston, Nov. 7