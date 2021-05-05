To the editor: It's spring, and I decided to spring for a new pair of Birkenstocks. I knew I wanted to buy local from The Shoe Tree, but I just couldn't resist going online to see what the cost difference might be. What a surprise! Most of the listings for the style I wanted, including on Amazon, were about $125, plus shipping (I don't have Prime).
Then I went downtown, and they had the exact style and size I was looking for, and guess what? The price was $120, total, plus I got to try them on; and I could easily bring them back if anything was wrong. Screw the internet! Buying local is a win-win; and a third win, for helping keep downtown vibrant and functioning. Oh, and I saw a great (Oscar-winning) movie, "Nomadland," with all its spectacular scenery, at the Latchis on the big screen the way it's meant to be seen. Lots of distance in the theater between folks. Even a big, flat-screen TV couldn't come close to recreating that experience.
Richard Evers
Brattleboro, March 31