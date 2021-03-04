To the editor: This is in response to the article about bill H.200 in the Vermont House that Emilie Kornheiser has introduced about short term rentals, and is meant to support the letter from March 3 by Lisa Ford. I agree with the points that Ms. Ford has elaborated upon and have a few more to highlight.
I quote Ms. Kornheiser: “We have people who own second homes or third homes and that’s a pretty serious privilege in this country given how many folks don’t even have a savings to get through one month.” Should people who have worked hard, planned for retirement income, invested wisely in real estate, be penalized because others have not had or taken that opportunity? Don’t we want to reward business people, entrepreneurs, who “make it” in Vermont?
So much has been said about Vermont being business unfriendly. Well this bill seems to be pounding that nail into the coffin. And I don’t see how this bill will address a housing shortage in the state. In fact, it seems it will have the opposite effect. Millions have been spent in this town alone to address the issues of low-income families, of homelessness. People currently are WANTING to come to Vermont, for weekends, for weeks, for longer, to work from home, to work jobs in the community, and MANY of them have the means to pay for quality service. Why don’t we welcome this? More renters means more income to the state in income and taxes, in local labor who build, fix, and maintain these rentals, in local businesses who feed, cloth and entertain these renters. And rental income puts money into the pockets of local people who are caring for their property and continue to want to be part of their communities.
The article also refers to a 2017 report that showed that 69.2 percent of short-term rental hosts were women and 29 percent were older than 60. Some of these folks clearly are trying to "age in place” but not everyone has a spare room to rent. Should they be penalized because they have separate rental property?
I agree with Ms. Ford that the residency requirement for short term rentals will have dire consequences for many hard working Vermonters and I urge Ms. Kornheiser and her committee members to research this carefully.
Respectfully submitted,
Deedee Jones
Brattleboro, March 3