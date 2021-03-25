To the editor: Over the past year, our nation's hospitality industry has been decimated by the pandemic and the restrictions that followed, hitting states like ours particularly hard. Now, our legislature's plan to revitalize Vermont is to severely limit the stock of short term vacation rentals under bill H.200 ("Bill addresses short term rental issues," March 1).
If implemented as written, this will leave leisure or business travelers with three options. First is to pay $200-plus a night to stay at a bed and breakfast, which is well worth it for these often beautiful establishments and the substantial services they offer. May not be so advantageous for a family of five.
Next, a less expensive option, you can stay at any of the local motels in town. Have you read the paper in the last six months? More convincingly, have you spoken with anyone who has actually stayed in these motels, and heard their stories? Here's a taste from the March 20 paper: "cops find drugs after handgun fired at local hotel." Regrettably, this is not a one-off event. My guess is Rep. Kornheiser, the sponsor of this bill, wouldn't recommend to her family a stay at these motels if they were visiting. Neither would I. (And to be clear that is not a knock or criticism of these establishments, as they try their best to navigate the numerous challenges that have been forced upon them during the pandemic).
Third option - They DON'T COME TO VERMONT. Nor does the ample disposable income that they would spend at our restaurants and art galleries. This would be disastrous, and why the Chamber of Commerce supports this bill is beyond comprehension. A bed and breakfast, hotel or motel and a short term vacation rental are not in competition - they are two entirely separate business models that complement each other, and critically, offer a choice to the consumer. Why would we want to restrict someone's ability to choose?
James Matthews
Vernon, March 20