To the editor: Seventy percent of the voters think the country is headed in the wrong direction. Inflation at a 40-year high; our open border policy has allowed over 4 million immigrants into the United States in the past three years; we went from energy independence to energy dependence in two years; serious crime is up in all major cities, including Vermont; our military and defense is the weakest in years and is being decimated with "wokeness;" our enlisted soldiers, our teachers, our hospital workers are being fired for refusing to take the vaccination. The stock market is down over 25 percent since Biden took office thus reducing your 401Ks. Of course, those few on guaranteed incomes do not have to worry-yet!
None of these events were the result of “radical” or “extreme” Republicans; the Democratic party did this all by themselves. None of this can be blamed on Putin, or Trump or Jan. 6. How does this affect Vermont voters? For starters, the president’s failed energy policy has caused oil prices to spike and currently at the $5.50 per gallon range. Residents in rural Vermont are entering a critical time when they need heat. Every Democratic House member in Vermont, minus one, voted to raise your taxes. Two hundred ten opioid deaths in Vermont. Is it “extreme” to want to stop drug trafficking? Time to stop micro-managing law enforcement.
Candidates accuse Republicans as the party of "no;" well, for good reason, because a "yes" vote comes with another bureaucratic layer of both cost and regulations and diminishing that dream of being able to remain in Vermont. Democratic candidates express concern with the environment, but no one cares more about the environment than the House Republicans, most of whom have lived in Vermont their entire lives.
Do we vote party? Who we elect to go to Washington will follow their party’s lead and everything that is broken in Washington will remain broken if we continue to elect candidates with the same philosophy. If you are satisfied with the rise in prices of gas, oil, groceries, and interest rates and more crime, then you should vote for Democrats and keep the status quo. If you prefer smaller government, lower taxes, lower prices, more effective law enforcement, transparent education curriculum, and less intrusion in your daily life, then vote Republican.
Chet Greenwood
Derby, Oct. 31