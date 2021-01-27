Editor of the Reformer:
One of my most persistent trolls, Mr. Carl Bucholt of Manchester, indignantly demands that I tell the world what my solution is to the climate “crisis.” ("A quick question for John McClaughry," Jan 22).
First, “crisis” is a political label, not a scientific conclusion. If the average temperature in North America increases by one degree Centigrade by 2100, is that a “crisis”? It has already increased by one degree Centigrade since about 1860, when the Little Ice Age wound down, and so far as I can see, that has been a good thing. But everyone is entitled to push the “crisis” button based on his or her own views.
I support government taking money from its citizens to meet today’s requirements of safety, security, education, transportation, and support of those who aren’t able to support themselves in lives of dignity.
I do not support the Global Warming Solutions Act, the Transportation and Climate Initiative, and the lavish subsidies showered on the renewable-industrial complex, all aimed at ending the use of fossil fuels through an ever-expanding network of taxes, subsidies, mandates, prohibitions, and special deals, paid for by ordinary Vermonters, that taken together will have zero detectable effect on any measure of global temperatures in this century.
I have long supported phasing out the burning of coal for health and environmental reasons, and replacing it and those 400 foot wind towers and those giant solar PV farms of Chinese panels, with clean, safe, economical, emission-free Generation IV modular nuclear plants.
I hope that makes my views clear to Mr. Bucholt and other “climate crisis” promoters.
John McClaughry
Ethan Allen Institute
Kirby, Jan. 24