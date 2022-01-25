To the editor: I read the article by the Brattleboro Historical Society in the Jan. 14-15 Reformer titled "Harris Hill 100 years ago: Launching a local winter tradition." It was a well-written article, however it failed to mention a key fact about the Harris Hill Ski Jump. It is true that Fred Harris founded the Ski Jump in 1922 but you failed to mention the fact that he also, at the same time, founded the Brattleboro Outing Club aka BOC. He was the first president of the BOC.

The BOC was formed with the initial purpose to run the jump by its volunteer members. BOC and its volunteers owned and operated both the hill and jump for 83 years until 2005. The BOC board decided to gift the hill (the actual cost was $1) to the Harris Hill Ski Jump Inc. in 2006, as the hill needed major improvements which BOC could not afford. The Harris Hill Ski Jump Inc. was formed in 2005 and the all volunteer 501c(3) non profit organization was created.

The Harris Hill Ski Jump was a major fundraiser for the BOC. The Club’s mission in 1922 was “ to encourage, develop, and promote outdoor family life and good fellowship.” The BOC has continued that tradition and has started other outdoor programs including tennis, which now has six outside clay courts, a cross country and snowshoe program, paddling and RowBOC. The BOC’s slogan is “BOC for Good Sports-Outdoor Fun Since 1922.” Last year there were over 550 members.

Many thanks to the BOC past and present volunteers, who allow us to offer very affordable dues to our community supported by your volunteer help.

Respectfully submitted,

Dave Twombly

BOC president and cross country chair

Past board member and president 2002-2012