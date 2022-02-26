To the editor: It is awesome that Vermont increasingly has small and affordable skiing alternatives. Skiing should be available to anyone and not just for those who can afford a $100 to $150 lift ticket.
I recently skied at Ascutney Outdoors Trails and Outdoor Center. This place is phenomenal. Those who volunteered to make skiing happen at Ascutney deserve massive credit. At $20 for a full access adult ski ticket, and with a number of trails to choose from, it enables folks to ski in a cozier non-commercial environment.
Skiing does not have to entail thousands of dollars, condos, packed crowds of people and luxurious lifts at a giant resort. In fact, I think it shouldn't. The essence of skiing exists in the beauty of the landscape and the inimitable feeling of gliding on snow. This can be found magnificently at places such as Ascutney Outdoors, The Park Ski Area in Brattleboro, Berkshire East and Mad River Glen. It can also be found in the wonderful non-lift skiing areas such as the Hogback Mountain Conservation Area, Dutch Hill Alliance of Skiers and Hikers, and it is my hope that some day the old Maple Valley ski area in Dummerston can be revived in a similar model to what is happening at the old Hogback and Dutch Hill ski area mountains now.
Skiing should be able to be enjoyed by anyone who wants to engage in the activity without being financially shut out. In the face of corporate mega ski resorts that cost well in excess of $100 for a one day lift ticket, the fact that Vermont increasingly has these smaller, exciting and affordable skiing options is the way it should be.
Spencer Crispe
West Brattleboro, Feb. 8