To the editor: Good move, Dan DeWalt. Great letter for standing with the young person who was to perform Billie Holliday’s “ Strange Fruit” at Brattleboro’s recent Windham’s Got Talent show, until she decided not to when less than an hour before her performance a parent voiced an objection to the song and asked that it not be performed.

And right-on to the organizers of the event “who encouraged the youth to go forward with the performance in spite of this objection.”

The “small” gestures of Dan’s and the event organizers may be soon be forgotten. But they are what a functioning, credible democracy looks like. In that way, they last for a long time.

Tim Stevenson, founding director

Post Oil Solutions

Athens, Feb. 1