To the editor: It’s amazing how many people are actively working to sabotage recycling efforts at the facility on Ferry Road in Brattleboro. The dedicated glass bin has been reopened, but as I did my recycling recently, I was disappointed to see how much stuff there was in the bin — once again — that shouldn’t be in there and which will probably cause the nearly full bin to be emptied into a landfill instead.
The glass bin is clearly marked. It’s not like the other main bin which requires quite a bit of work to know which kinds of plastic are acceptable to be thrown in, on any given day.
The glass bin is for glass only. No corks, no lids, no bottle tops, nothing but glass. But, I saw lots of all of the above along with what looked like a wad of paper towels and a jar of pasta sauce that had not been emptied nor rinsed out.
How hard is it to remove a jar lid or the cork from a bottle? It is also not difficult to remove the metal sleeve from a bottle of wine. I use a small screw driver, ease it under the metal at the top, twist it, and work my way down the sleeve. It could probably be done with the tine of a fork, if you don’t have a small flat-head screw driver.
It’s hard for me to believe that so many people who take the time to recycle in this area are illiterate. So, I think it must be pure sabotage. The same kind of mentality that prompts people to hurl trash out of their car windows and make a mess of our road sides. Or shoot at power stations and deliberately plunge people into cold and darkness. A spirit of f*** everything.
I have no concerns about climate change. I don’t think any of us can stop Earth’s axis from wobbling or keep this giant orb from spinning through the galaxy — two things that must have a huge impact on climate and weather. But, I am concerned that we’re all going to be swimming in our own waste soon. So, I find it sad that the people who can’t remove a cork from a wine bottle don’t just throw it in the trash bin instead — as long as they’re making a trip to the dump — and allow some of us to try do the right thing, with regards to recycling.
Jacqueline Brook
Putney, Dec. 29