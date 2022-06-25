To the editor: Peter Sterling of Renewable Energy Vermont would do well to get his facts straight before yet again trashing the Public Utility Commission for its well-reasoned decisions to deny (a very few) solar projects ("Why is it easier to build a Dollar General than a solar panel in Vermont?" June 22). In Bradford, the issue was not aesthetics but displacing land that was part of a planned retail development zone where the town had invested sizable tax dollars into water and sewer infrastructure. Both the town and regional planning commissions opposed the solar project. A business that complies with the plans now occupies the site. The case that was correctly denied on aesthetics involved a site that floods in all seasons, including winter, when neighbors documented huge blocks of ice from one recent flood in the area where the screening trees and fencing were proposed to be planted. As director of Renewable Energy Vermont, Sterling is not advancing the renewable energy industry’s interests with his attack dog approach. Unfortunately, REV founder David Blittersdorf is acting similarly with his proposal for a huge industrial wind turbine on Grandpa’s Knob in Castleton that would be visible for miles around, with its blinking red light at night, where all the surrounding town plans and the regional plan say "no" to industrial wind turbines. I could write REV’s press release right now, whining about the PUC denying Blittersdorf's wind turbine because it violates the town and regional plans and would create an undue adverse aesthetic impact. The renewable energy industry needs to work with, not fight, our communities.
Annette Smith, executive director
Vermonters for a Clean Environment
Danby, June 22