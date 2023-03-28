To the editor: This letter is to address the letter from Rutland Area NAACP and Gedakina (a nonprofit that supports Indigenous culture) to the state Agency of Education demanding the state take action to remove Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School's mascot Rebels because the Rebel mascot is accused of “upholding harmful legacies that continue to harm our children.” The views of these two organizations are narrow, at best. First, let’s address what rebel means. In the Oxford dictionary rebel is defined as “a person who rises in opposition or armed resistance against an established government or ruler.”

Secondly, who are rebels? Just to name a few prominent rebels in history: Mahatma Gandhi, Martin Luther King, Jr., Geronimo, Cesar Chavez, Nathaniel Bacon, Ethan Allen ... If you look at the Leland & Gray mascot, you will notice that it resembles Ethan Allen. Let’s briefly review some accomplishments of Ethan Allen. He led opposition and armed resistance against the British Empire because of taxing the American colonies and not allowing the colonies to have representation, among other issues, that led to the American Revolutionary War. He organized the Green Mountain Boys, a militia organization, which captured Fort Ticonderoga from the British, and he was instrumental in Vermont becoming the 14th state. These are all great examples of what a rebel is and does.

Imagine what world we would be living in if the rebels listed above did not exist? I believe the Rutland Area NAACP and Gedakina, who have a narrow view of how Leland & Gray’s Rebel mascot is offensive, should open their minds and look at the bigger picture of what a rebel is, and understand that without rebels our children will actually be harmed.

Sincerely,

Jorda Daigneault

Brookline, March 2