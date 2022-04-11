To the editor: The Somerset Integrated Resource Project 2022 Status Update, held March 24 at Mount Snow’s Grand Summit Hotel, attracted approximately 65 attendees. Presentations focused on progress made on the U.S. Forest Somerset 2019 IRP and plans for the remaining three years.
As the group organizer of this event, our Trout Unlimited chapter wishes to recognize the following individuals and organizations for their meeting contributions and for their concern and commitment to conserve, protect or restore the Deerfield River Watershed region:
U.S. Forest Service and Green Mountain National Forest, Manchester, Vt. Ranger District:
Martina Barnes, District Ranger: “What’s planned, completed & scheduled”
John McCann, Watershed Program Manager: “Fisheries, Watershed & Wildlife”
Casey Merritt, Recreation Program Manager: “Recreation & Transportation”
Stacy Stratton, Timber Management Assistant: “Vegetation Management & Forest Heath”
Marie Levesque Caduto, Watershed Planner, Vt. Department of Environmental Conservation, Springfield, Vt.: “2020 Five Year Tactical Basin Plan in the Deerfield River”
Lael Will, Fisheries Biologist, Vt. Fish & Wildlife, Springfield, Vt.: “Fishery Highlights in the Deerfield Region”
Tracy Bartels, Vice President and General Manager, Mount Snow Vail Resorts, Dover, Vt.: “Plans for Removal of Snow Lake and Its Dam”
We also thank Mt. Snow and Vail Resorts for hosting this event and thank attendees for their questions and participation.
Learn more about the Connecticut River Valley Chapter of Trout Unlimited at our website, tu-connriver.square.site.
The Connecticut River Valley Chapter of Trout Unlimited: David Deen, President, Westminster; Jack Widness, Vice President, Wilmington; Kevin Stine, Treasurer, Dover.
